Israeli Forces Seize Palestinian Mobile Home near Nablus

Israeli forces Wednesday morning seized a mobile home in Furush Beit Dajan village, located to the east of West Bank city of Nablus.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that several Israeli military vehicles stormed the village, where soldiers seized a mobile home belonging to Muhammad Hamed, a villager, without any prior notice.

Furush Beit Dajan is located in the West Bank’s Area C, under full Israeli administrative and military control, where Israel rarely issues construction permits to Palestinians, forcing many to build without permits to shelter their families.

Israel has seized hundreds of dunums from Furush Beit Dajan for the construction of the al-Hamra settlement, located to the west of the village, al-Hamra military base and checkpoint as well as the by-pass road No. 57, which connects the Jordan Valley to the Nablus area.

“In ‘Area C’ the degree of control is so suffocating that every aspect of Palestinian life,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

The Israeli occupation forces demolished three houses in the village of Maghayer Al-Abead in south Hebron. The homes were funded by the European Union in Area C of the West Bank for humanitarian needs. pic.twitter.com/UenhuymLYR — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) December 8, 2019

“Freedom of movement, education, access to clean water, and so on – is controlled by a complex system of Israeli military ordinances that have no regard whatsoever for the well-being of the beleaguered communities,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)