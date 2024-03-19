‘Bloody Massacre’ – 50 Palestinians Executed, 180 Detained by Israel at Al-Shifa Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces killed 50 Palestinians at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and detained at least 180 more, the Israeli army said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Battles are taking place between Israeli forces” and Palestinian fighters, the statement added.

The Gaza government media office slammed the Israeli ‘bloody massacre’, calling on the United Nations and the international community to urgently intervene.

‘Clear War Crime’

“The Israeli occupation army admitted to committing a bloody massacre by executing more than 50 Palestinian civilians and arresting about 200 others in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and its vicinity in Gaza City,” the Gaza office said in a statement.

According to the office, a number of children were also executed.

“Hundreds of Israeli occupation soldiers armed to the teeth, with police dogs, dozens of tanks, drones, and helicopters participated in the raid on the Al-Shifa Medical Complex,” the statement said.

Israeli Raid

On Monday morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed the largest hospital in the Strip, took control of the complex and detained scores of people.

Al-Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif reported that Israeli occupation forces detained displaced men and youth after storming a number of schools in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex.

Israeli troops reportedly ordered all women to head to Deir Al-Balah via Al-Rashid Street.

Israeli occupation forces also besieged two schools in the vicinity of the medical complex.

Footage circulating online shows the presence of Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers inside the Shifa Medical Complex with bulldozing operations inside the square.

The siege is now continuing for the second day in a row, and Palestinian civilians are trapped inside the building, with no access to food or water.

Gaza authorities called for “an immediate and urgent intervention by all United Nations and international organizations,” the statement said, adding, “we call on all countries of the free world to stop the genocide war and halt the aggression on the Gaza Strip, which specifically targets civilians, children, and women.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,819 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,934 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(The Palestine Chronicle)