Bodies of Nine Palestinians, Including Child, Recovered from Debris in Gaza

Rescuers Friday morning recovered the bodies of nine Palestinians, including a child, who were killed in the 11-day relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said that the Civil Defense cadres and medics pulled the body of a girl from the debris of her family house in Tal al-Hawa, south of Gaza city.

A moment of reflection following Israel's destruction of the Al-Jawhara tower in besieged Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, @PalestineChron) pic.twitter.com/reIeOsFZjr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2021

He added that the rescuers also pulled the bodies of eight other Palestinians out from under the debris of their houses targeted in Israeli airstrikes in the al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Younes city, in the southern enclave.

This brings the total death toll since the beginning of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza on the night of May 10 to at least 243, including 66 children, 39 women, and 17 elderlies, and 1,910 others were wounded, including 90 severe injuries, 560 children, 380 women, and 91 elderlies.

The Israeli aggression resulted in the displacement of Palestinians, with over 75,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), including 47,000 seeking protection in 58 UNRWA schools across Gaza, including in 23 emergency designated shelters. Another 28,700 displaced people are staying with host families.

As a result of the Israeli bombardment, 19 health facilities were targeted and damaged, including seven hospitals, 11 primary care clinics in addition to the central Covid-19 testing laboratory. Besides, 230 buildings, comprising 991 housing and commercial units, have been destroyed and 678 housing units have been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable. An additional 12,886 housing units have suffered minor damages.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)