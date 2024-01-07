Israeli Army Loots Money, Gold Items Worth Millions From Gaza

The Israeli army has looted money and gold artifacts from the Gaza Strip amounting to approximately $25 million, since the beginning of the aggression, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

The office said in a statement that it had received “dozens of testimonies provided by residents of the Gaza Strip regarding the theft of money, gold, and artifacts estimated at 90 million shekels ($24.5 million) over the past 92 days by the Israeli occupation army.”

“Theft operations occurred in various ways, the first of which was at the checkpoints, such as Salah al-Din Street, where they stole from the displaced people who had moved from the northern Gaza Strip to the south, their bags containing their valuable possessions such as money, gold, and artifacts,” the Media Office said, according to the Anadolu News Agency.

AL-JAZEERA: 50 Palestinians – including 12 children – were killed in continuous Israeli bombing on Khan Yunis since midnight. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/UD4NMlK19w pic.twitter.com/CARe8goRG7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 7, 2024

Another method reportedly involved “burglaries of homes whose residents were asked to evacuate.”

“They (Israeli army) took souvenir photos and video clips for this crime, some of which were posted on their social media accounts, as happened in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza,” the report added.

The Media Office reportedly pointed out that Israeli newspapers documented the crime, with the Yedioth Ahronoth describing it as a “systematic theft of the money of the Gazans.”

Israeli occupation forces continue their raids and bombings on several areas across Gaza, leading to the death and wounding of scores of Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women.https://t.co/DbrEJ2J3En pic.twitter.com/Rs4vcwgDOJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 7, 2024

There has been no comment as of yet from Israeli authorities on the accusations, according to Anadolu.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)