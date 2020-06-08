Former Director of Israeli Shin Bet Calls for Reoccupying Gaza

Former Director of Israeli Security Agency Shin Bet, Yitzhak Ilan, has called for reoccupying the Gaza Strip, Israeli news website Akka reported yesterday.

Ilan’s remarks came in an interview with a Hebrew newspaper on Saturday.

In the interview, Ilan said that Hamas Chief in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar had realized “unprecedented” achievements for Hamas, pointing out he used tools from the stone age and described them as amazing.

“I know Al-Sinwar very well as I met him in the prison and he asked me what language I would have spoken to him and I said: Arabic. I passed some messages to him. He is a bitter, clever, and wise enemy,” Ilan Added.

The former Israeli official cited the protests of the Great March of Return, the incendiary kites and balloons, and the night disturbance units as of Al-Sinwar’s own planning.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)