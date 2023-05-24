Body of Palestinian Fisherman Found off Gaza Coast

The body of a Palestinian fisherman who went missing three days ago after his boat was allegedly struck by an Egyptian gunboat was found off the coast of Gaza on Tuesday evening, The New Arab reported.

Rami Ezzat Bakr’s body was found off the coast of Gaza City after it was swept ashore by the current, according to the head of the Gazan Fishermen’s Syndicate, Nizar Ayyash.

Ayyash told The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Bakr was killed after being directly attacked by the Egyptian gunboat, while another Palestinian fisherman who was assaulted survived.

The fisherman’s syndicate called on government agencies to intervene and investigate the circumstances behind the 45-year-old’s death.

Bakr’s death raises the number of Palestinian fishermen killed by the Egyptian military in recent years to six, according to Ayyash.

