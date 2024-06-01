‘Why Do You Lie to Your People?’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 239

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, released an image of a captured Israeli soldier in Jabaliya.

“Why do you lie to your people,” the video says, suggesting that the captured soldier might be a mercenary or a member of an Israeli minority. It was not the first time that the captured soldier would appear in the Al-Qassam video.

A previous video, released on May 25, showed a soldier being pulled under a tunnel somewhere in northern Gaza.

At that time, Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for Al-Qassam, had announced that a number of Israeli soldiers had been killed, wounded, or captured.

It is believed that the captured soldier in the latest video is the one who was shown in the previous announcement.

Below is the translated text from the Arabic video, which was released by Al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday.

It is followed by the latest Resistance announcements made by Palestinian and Lebanese groups.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

VIDEO:

0:00 – “The occupation forces sift through piles of rubble searching for the remains of some of their captives whom they deliberately bombed earlier. They deploy thousands of soldiers in the alleys of Jabalia and elsewhere, searching for corpses, sacrificing their soldiers for Netanyahu’s personal plots and the interests of his extremist, fascist government.” – Abu Obeida 0:25 – Jabaliya Camp – northern Gaza Strip. Saturday, 25 May 2024. 0:28 – After Al-Qassam fighters lured occupation soldiers to one of the tunnels, the enemy sent a drone to the tunnel entrance to investigate it, and was unable to detect the fighters inside it. 0:38 – Once [the drone] exited the tunnel, the fighters advanced to the ambush site according to the plan which was agreed upon previously. 0:43 – Upon the arrival of the enemy soldiers to the ambush site inside the tunnel, our fighters engaged in combat with them from point-blank range, and eliminated two of the soldiers, and detonated the tunnel entrance. 0:53 – After this, the enemy excavated the area around the tunnel down to its path, thinking that our fighters withdrew from inside it.

1:00 – Contrary to their expectations, our fighters had prepared an ambush inside the tunnel and planted a number of camouflaged explosives. 1:08 – The enemy entered reinforcements into the tunnel, and after they crossed one of the explosives and entered the crossfire, our fighters opened fire on them from point-blank range and detonated the explosives in them. 1:15 – Then our fighters detonated the tunnel after withdrawing from it. 1:20 – The operation caused the soldiers in the force to be killed, wounded, and captured. 1:25 – Our fighters also seized the equipment of a number of soldiers. 1:38 – What was approved to be published: 1:43 – One of the members of the targeted force, a corpse in our custody. 1:48 – You know his identity well. 1:52 – Why do you lie to your people? Is he one of the mercenaries who you haven’t announced since October 7? Or is your discrimination present even in distinguishing between your dead? 2:02 – To the families of the dead and prisoners: Do not believe your government or your army. 2:06 – You are invited to get to know this soldier and the rest of the members of this force, who fell between dead, wounded, and captive.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel Ra’adiya explosive device against an engineering unit consisting of 6 Zionist soldiers, inflicting deaths and injuries near the George Junction east of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bomb a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells in the Tal Zorob area in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah. “Al-Qassam Brigades bomb a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Netzarim axis with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We blew up a Zionist vehicle with a high-impact barrel explosive device on the axis of advance in the vicinity of Um Raed east of Rafah. “Our fighters bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating south of Yabna camp on the Palestinian-Egyptian border in Rafah with a barrage of 60-caliber standard mortar shells.

“In a complex operation, our fighters sniped a Zionist soldier and targeted enemy soldiers with mortar shells in the Tal al-Hawa axis, southwest of Gaza City. “We bombarded with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells enemy soldiers and vehicles infiltrating the vicinity of Tal Zorob, west of the city of Rafah.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:45 AM on Saturday, 01-06-2024, targeted the Al-Baghdadi site with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, launched an aerial attack with attack drones on the newly established armored faction position north of the Yiftah barracks, targeting the gatherings of the enemy’s officers and soldiers, causing confirmed casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 01-06-2024, targeted a building housing enemy soldiers in the Shoumera settlement with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 01-06-2024, targeted a building housing enemy soldiers in the Netu’a settlement with rocket weapons.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 01-06-2024, targeted the headquarters of the 769th Brigade in the Kiryat Shmona barracks with heavy Burkan missiles, achieving a direct hit, causing fires and destroying part of the headquarters. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 01-06-2024, targeted the newly established surveillance equipment at the Marj site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly and causing their destruction. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:25 AM on Saturday, 01-06-2024, targeted enemy artillery positions at the Khirbet Ma’ar site and a deployment of soldiers in its vicinity with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance ambushed a Hermes 900 drone which assaults our people and villages. They targeted it with appropriate weapons over Lebanese territory, where it was shot down. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 01-06-2024, bombarded the Hanita settlement with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 01-06-2024, targeted the newly established headquarters of the 411 Artillery Battalion in Jaatoun with rocket weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)