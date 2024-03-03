‘Flour Massacre Took Place with US Green Light’ – Hamas Official

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The official’s comments were made during an interview with the New Arab, which didn’t name the top Hamas source.

A top Hamas official said on Saturday that “the Resistance is fighting on multiple fronts; the battle on the indirect negotiations with the occupation is as fierce as the one on the ground in the Gaza Strip.”

The source said that “there is clear collusion between the US administration representative and the occupation government during the negotiation process,” describing what has taken place during the so-called Paris 2 as “a conspiracy between the occupation government and the administration of Joe Biden.”

“CIA Director William Burns informed one of the mediation parties that Hamas must completely abandon any demands for the release of Palestinian prisoners from among the symbols of the resistance and those with high sentences, and that Hamas and the factions’ demands should not exceed benefits related to humanitarian aid” only, the source said.

The source accused “the US administration negotiating on behalf of the occupation, not wanting the resistance to appear victorious by fulfilling its demands to complete a prisoner exchange deal.”

Excerpts from the Interview

“The starvation war imposed by the occupation government on the residents of the Gaza Strip, especially in the north, is coordinated fully between the American administration and the occupation government,” the source said. “The occupation’s massacre on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza, during the distribution of aid was met with a green light from the U.S., aiming to pressure the Resistance to make concessions at the negotiation table that would strip the Palestinian people, residents of the Strip, and the Resistance of the gains achieved on October 7. “The movement is preparing its final response to be delivered to the mediators regarding what was received from the Paris 2 framework and subsequent negotiations in Doha. “The resistance’s insistence on releasing Palestinian prisoners and symbols of the Palestinian struggle from Israeli jails is not a sectional demand but carries symbolic significance. “The resistance is committed to increasing the aid entering the Strip, reconstruction, relief for civilians, and a complete ceasefire.

“The Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, is in good health. The movement’s leader is still managing the scene on the ground and is in continuous secure communication with the movement’s leadership abroad. “The condition of the (Al-Qassam) Brigades on the ground in the field is very good. What the resistance lost of its strength does not exceed 20% of its material capabilities, and in terms of human losses, it is much less than what the Israeli army announces. “The main body of Al-Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza remains intact and cohesive, and the movement’s administrative structures in the northern Strip areas try as much as possible to alleviate the burden on the citizens there. “The responsibility for rescuing the injured and elderly among the Israeli prisoners does not fall on the Israeli government alone but also on the American administration, which is fully responsible before the prisoners’ families for their lives. “Two of six prisoners holding American nationality are at risk of death. Their health is in danger due to the difficulty of providing sufficient treatment after they suffered severe injuries from the Israeli bombing.”

(The translated excerpts from the interview were communicated by the Resistance News Network.)

(The Palestine Chronicle)