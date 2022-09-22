Booking.com to Add Travel Warning to Listings in Illegal Jewish Settlements

The Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) National Committee (BNC) welcomed the announcement by the online travel agency Booking.com to add a travel warning to accommodations located inside illegal Jewish settlements.

According to the Dutch company’s statement, the illegal settlements will now be labeled as a “high risk to safety and to human rights”.

First it was the war against antisemitic ice cream lol. Now, it’s the war against antisemitic housing. https://t.co/kQlVotMbad — Benjamin Lawrence🔴 (@BenjaminL1989) September 22, 2022

“Yet, despite the importance of this symbolic step,” said BNC in a statement, “we call on Booking.com to abide by its moral and legal duty to stop facilitating all rentals in illegal Israeli settlements.

“By continuing to rent property built on stolen Palestinian land, including in occupied East Jerusalem, Booking.com is profiting from apartheid Israel’s war crimes and supporting its relentless ethnic cleansing of Indigenous Palestinians,” BNC added.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)