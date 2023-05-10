BREAKING | Israel Launches New Airstrikes on Gaza (LIVE BLOG)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli army launched new airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing at least one Palestinian.

At least sixteen Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded as a result of a massive Israeli military attack starting on Monday night.

Wednesday, May 10, 2:05 pm (GMT +3)

BREAKING | According to reports, sirens sounded in the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv.

Wednesday, May 10, 1:45 pm (GMT +3)

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent from Gaza reported that three salvos of rockets were launched by the Palestinian resistance groups toward Israel.

Wednesday, May 10, 1:40 pm (GMT +3)

Israeli Channel 13: After 36 hours, sirens sounded Sderot and Ashkelon, as rockets were fired from besieged Gaza toward Israel.

Wednesday, May 10, 1:30 pm (GMT +3)

According to reports, a volley of rockets was launched by the Palestinian Resistance groups toward Israel.

BREAKING | A volley of rockets was launched by the Palestinian Resistance groups toward Israel. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/CKGNtdZI6U pic.twitter.com/bN1OBsM4d3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 12:40 pm (GMT +3)

Several Israeli air raids targeted agricultural and vacant lands in the northern Gaza Strip, while new explosions were heard south of Gaza City and in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, May 10, 12:40 pm (GMT +3)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the death of 25-year-old Muhammad Yousef Abu Taima as a result of intense Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, May 10, 12:35 pm (GMT +3)

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least two wounded arrived at the European Gaza Hospital, one of them in serious condition.

Wednesday, May 10, 12:30 pm (GMT +3)

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza reported that the Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes on besieged Gaza, targeting several sites:

East of Al-Qarara town in Khan Yunis

East of the large town of Abasan, Khan Yunis

East of Rafah governorate

BREAKING: Israeli warplanes just embarked on a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/NNe7CHE23E — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 10, 2023

(The Palestine Chronicle)