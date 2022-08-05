BREAKING: Israel Kills Four People, Inluding Top Islamic Jihad Leader and Child in Gaza (VIDEOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement announced that the Gaza Northern Command leader of Al-Quds Brigades, Tayseer al-Jabari has been assassinated by Israel in an airstrike on Friday.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation army announced the start of a military operation against the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip. It named it ‘True Dawn’.

This was followed by announcements throughout Israeli media that Israel is targeting positions belonging to the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

Gaza is under attack now! pic.twitter.com/h894wwty1S — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) August 5, 2022

Al-Jazeera correspondent in the Gaza Strip also reported that Israeli strikes on a residential tower in Gaza City resulted in the killing of a Palestinian and the wounding of others.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least four Palestinians were killed, including a 5-year-old girl, and 19 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes.

Representatives of resistance movements in the besieged Gaza Strip, including Hamas, announced that the Palestinian resistance, in all of its military arms, are united in this battle, Al Jazeera reported.

BREAKING: Death toll from Israeli assault on Gaza climbs to 5, including a child. At least 35 injured according to local sources. pic.twitter.com/lkBsLlWGje — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) August 5, 2022

The latest escalation followed Israel’s recent arrest of a top leader of Islamic Jihad in the occupied West Bank, Bassam al-Saadi. In return, the Islamic Jihad announced that it will respond to al-Saadi’s arrest and alleged torture by the Israeli army, leading to an Israeli decision to seal off all of its borders with Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)