LIVE BLOG: Israel Kills, Wounds Many in Ongoing Attacks on Besieged Gaza

In a series of military strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation army has killed and wounded many Palestinians, including a top Islamic Jihad leader Tayseer al-Jabari and a 5-year-old girl.

Fri, August 6, 11:45 GMT+2

The Palestine Chronicle publishes exclusive gallery from the the Shifa hospital and the funeral procession of ten Palestinians, including 5-year-old girl Alaa Qaddoum who were killed in Israeli military strikes on Gaza.

Fri, Aug 6, 10:20 pm GMT+2

Israel renews attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, as the Palestinians Ministry of Health says that the number of Palestinian victims have reached 10 dead and 55 wounded.

BREAKING: Israeli forces killed 5-year-old Alaa Abdullah Riyad Qaddoum today in an airstrike in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City. Alaa's father and six-year-old brother were injured in the same attack. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/aM4D2tCVYf — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) August 5, 2022

Fri, Aug 6, 10:00 pm GMT+2

Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement says it has fired over 100 rockets towards Tel Aviv and other Israeli towns in retaliation for the Israeli army assassination of top leader, Tayseer al-Jabari and other Palestinians, including a little girl.

Apartheid Israel's attack on a residential neighborhood in Gaza kills several Palestinians, including a 5-year-old child, injuring dozens. The #BDS movement reiterates calls for an immediate #MilitaryEmbargo and targeted sanctions on Israel now.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/Nz50zZLbbW — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) August 5, 2022

Fri, Aug 5, 6:00 pm GMT+2

Al-Jazeera, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA and other sources have said that up to eight Palestinians were killed so far in the Israeli attacks. Aside from al-Jabari, the attacks also killed a 5-year-old Palestinian girl.

Father of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl holds her body in the al-Shifa hospital after she was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza short ago. Dozens others have been injured and killed.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/yFC8QsBw5b — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) August 5, 2022

Fri, Aug 5, 5:30 pm GMT+2

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement announced that the Gaza Northern Command leader of Al-Quds Brigades, Tayseer al-Jabari has been assassinated by Israel in an airstrike on Friday.

TERKINI IDF mengeluarkan video serangan dron ke atas Komander Briged Al Quds Wilayah Utara Tayseer Al Jabari di Gaza Tayseer Al Jabari disahkan terbunuh pic.twitter.com/zLBIGV64NK — Irfan_newboys🇲🇾🇵🇸🏳️🏴 (@Marchfoward) August 5, 2022

Earlier, the Israeli occupation army announced the start of a military operation against the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip. It named it ‘True Dawn’.

Fri, Aug 5, 2:00 pm GMT+2

Israel deployed attack drones and increased its surveillance over the besieged Gaza Strip, fearing retaliation after its arrest of a Palestinian leader earlier this week, Haaretz reported on Thursday.

In an escalation of its 15-year-long siege, Israel shut all crossings into Gaza on Tuesday after it arrested Bassam al-Saadi, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The shutdown has stopped the transport of goods and aid into Gaza and prevented workers from crossing into Israel.

