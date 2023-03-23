Palestinian Prisoners Suspend Hunger Strike after Israel Concedes to their Demands

Palestinian prisoners suspended on Wednesday night a hunger strike that was planned to start today after the Israel Prison Services (IPS) conceded to their demands and stopped all punitive and arbitrary measures against them, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said in a brief statement that the prisoners decided to suspend the hunger strike after the IPS decided, following a long meeting with representatives of the prisoners, to cancel all punitive measures imposed against them called for by Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The prisoners have declared a mutiny against prisoner rules since February 4, following the implementation of repressive measures against them.

As part of their struggle against these measures, 2,000 prisoners were supposed to go on a hunger strike on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The measures imposed by the IPS on the prisoners included controlling the amount of water they use, reducing the duration of showering so that prisoners are allowed to shower at a specific hour, and locking bathrooms designated for showering in some prisons.

More than 4,780 Palestinians are currently incarcerated in Israel, including 29 female prisoners and 160 minors.

(PC, WAFA)