BREAKING: Malaysian Authorities Arrest Mossad Agents, Free Kidnapped Palestinian in Kuala Lumpur

The Malaysian authorities have reportedly liberated a Palestinian activist from Gaza who has been kidnapped and interrogated by Israeli Mossad agents in Kuala Lumpur, Al Jazeera Arabic reported on Monday.

The pan-Arab news network cited Malaysian sources saying that the activist was kidnapped by Malaysian nationals who have been recruited and trained by the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, in Europe.

It is also reported that the activist, who is accused by Israel of having links with the armed wing of Hamas, Izzedin Al-Qassam Brigades, was interrogated by Israeli Mossad officers via video in Tel Aviv.

Al Jazeera reported that the kidnapping took place last September and that Malaysian authorities have staged a large operation to find the kidnappers, who are now reportedly in the custody of the Malaysian police.

The identity of the freed Palestinian is yet to be revealed.

The Palestine Chronicle will follow up on this story and keep you updated.

(The Palestine Chronicle)