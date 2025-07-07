EU Says No Reports of Hamas Stealing Aid, Describes GHF as ‘Tool of Conflict’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The European Commission on Monday reportedly said it has no reports that Hamas is stealing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, and described the humanitarian situation in the enclave as “catastrophic.”

Speaking at the midday briefing, Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova responded to a question regarding allegations that the Palestinian resistance movement is diverting aid intended for civilians, the Anadolu news agency reported.

U.S. security staff at Gaza aid sites are openly shooting at starving Palestinians. Staff at U.S.-backed aid distribution sites told AP they’ve been given freedom to fire at will. pic.twitter.com/3ZMW0UeYC9 — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 6, 2025

“We don’t have any reports of Hamas stealing the aid,” she said, stressing the EU’s commitment to independent and neutral humanitarian principles.

“Obviously, we don’t hide that the situation in Gaza is catastrophic and very, very complex,” Hrncirova added.

“Nevertheless, we have a system that is in place. We have an infrastructure how to deliver aid in Gaza, and this is a system that should immediately be used to help people in Gaza who are starving,” she stressed.

‘Tool of Conflict’

Hrncirova underlined that the EU continues to rely on established international humanitarian organizations to deliver aid, saying “We do not cooperate with Global Humanitarian Foundation because we think that humanitarian aid can never be privatized, politicized, or to become a tool of a conflict.”

The Commission continued to call on Israeli authorities to grant access to its aid partners in Gaza, the report noted.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is a controversial US-backed Israeli aid mechanism launched in the Gaza Strip on May 27. Since then, over 750 Palestinians have been killed and more than 5,000 injured at or near its aid-distribution sites by the Israeli army, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Borrell Slams EU Inaction

On Thursday, former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slammed “US mercenaries” for the killing of hundreds of starving Palestinians in Gaza, accusing the EU of being “unwilling” to take any action against “these crimes.”

“In 1 month 550 starving Palestinians have been killed by US mercenaries while trying to get food at the points indicated by the so called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” Borrell stated on X.

“This is horrendous but the EU Commission and EU Council remain unwilling to take any action against these crimes,” he added.

His condemnation comes amid growing calls for the US-backed Israeli aid scheme under the auspices of the GHF to be shut down, with one UN official describing the distribution points as “death traps.”

NGOs Urge GHF Closure

Over 130 NGOs, including Oxfam, Amnesty International, and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), have also signed a joint statement calling for an end to “the deadly Israeli distribution scheme, including the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” and a return to UN-led coordination mechanisms.

“Israeli forces and armed groups – some reportedly operating with backing from Israeli authorities – now routinely open fire on desperate civilians risking everything just to survive,” the statement emphasized.

The organizations urged “the existing UN-led coordination mechanisms” to be utilized in the enclave and for Israel’s blockade on aid and commercial supplies to be lifted.

Over 57,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 136,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 57,523 martyrs and 136,617 wounded since October 7, 2023. Hospitals in the Strip received the bodies of 105 martyrs and 356 wounded over the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/9tRtC3CRQ1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)