‘Bringing Hearts Together’: Israeli Minister Arrives to Saudi Arabia

In a step considered a first in the relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Tel Aviv’s minister of tourism Haim Katz is expected to take part in the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) event.

The two-day visit is widely seen as a confirmation that the Arab country and Israel are edging closer towards US-sponsored normalization.

The UNWTO event will take place on Wednesday, September 27 to coincide with World Tourism Day.

“Tourism is a bridge between nations,” Katz said in a statement, quoted in the Times of Israel. “Cooperation in the field of tourism has the potential to bring hearts together, and economic progress.”

Katz vowed to “work to advance cooperation, tourism and the foreign relations of Israel.”

It remains unclear whether an agreement has already been reached between both countries, or if such gestures are only intended to underscore readiness to move forward with the normalization scheme.

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli leader, Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country and the Saudi state are “on the cusp” of a historic deal.

Though several Arab countries have normalized with Israel in 2017, Saudi normalization would be considered a much greater prize for Israel.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest economies in the world, and it commands much influence over other Arab and Muslim countries.

(The Palestine Chronicle)