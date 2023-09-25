PLO Official Welcomes Arrival of Saudi Ambassador in Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), welcomed on Monday the arrival in Palestine of the new Saudi ambassador to Palestine and consul in Jerusalem Nayef al-Sudairi, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“We welcome his excellency the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Palestine, who will present his official credentials to his excellency President Mahmoud Abbas within a few days,” wrote al-Sheikh in a tweet.

This will be the first visit for a Saudi official to Palestine since the Israeli occupation in 1967.

Last August, Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, al-Sudairi, expanded his credentials to include a non-resident envoy to the Palestinians. A social media post by his embassy in Amman said “consul-general in Jerusalem” was now among Al-Sudairi’s duties.

That appeared to correspond with the Palestinians’ long-standing goal of founding a state in territories Israel continues to occupy in violation of international, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

Amid a sense of political euphoria in Israel following a Fox News interview with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reiterated his country’s position on Palestine and Israel.

In his country’s speech at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, the Kingdom’s top diplomat called for justice for Palestinians in order to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.

“The stability of the region rests on a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause,” he said, and “the establishment of a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

(PC, WAFA)