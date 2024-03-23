GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Massacres in Gaza | Resistance Fights Back | Israeli Army Invades Khan Yunis – Day 169

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out new massacres throughout the Gaza Strip, focusing on Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis. Intense clashes are still taking place between invading Israeli forces and Palestinian Resistance in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex. Israeli media revealed the goal of destroying Hamas is still far away. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,070 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, March 23, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: sirens sounded in the Galilee Finger area in northern Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted Palestinians waiting for aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City.

Saturday, March 23, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and another seriously injured in an Israeli artillery shelling east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli tanks and military vehicles penetrated from the east of the Palestinian Mills Company between the cities of Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah, reaching the Mawasi al-Qarara area.

Saturday, March 23, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: About 6 months of fighting caused serious damage to the military capabilities of Hamas, but the goal of destroying it is still far away.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombing east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: The Israeli army orders thousands of regular soldiers to serve for an additional 4 months.

Saturday, March 23, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: We hold the international community responsible for the crime of the Shifa Complex.

Saturday, March 23, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are firing heavy shells and bullets in the northwestern regions of Khan Yunis Governorate.

UNICEF: What is happening in Gaza as a war on children, stressing that the Strip is no longer a suitable place for children at the present time.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were casualties as a result of an Israeli bombing of the Al-Baraka area in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A violent Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, March 23, 07:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI RADIO: Israeli War Council had granted additional powers to the Israeli negotiating delegation in Doha.

