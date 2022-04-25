Canaanite Sculpture Dating Back to 2500 BC Discovered in Gaza

A farmer found on Monday a Canaanite sculpture dating back to about 2500 BC, while he was cultivating his land, in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

The sculpture is 22 cm tall, made of limestone, with a head but without a body. Attached to the head was the crown of the snake, which was used by the gods as a symbol of strength and invincibility.

#archeology enthusiasts and laymen alike will enjoy the remarkable Saint Hilarion Monastery in Tel Umm Amer. One of the oldest historic sites in #Gaza! Highly recommend a visit to see the remains, including mosaics, yourself @UNESCO_Ramallah #غزة #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/vxpCgEPQuw — Lynn Hastings (@LynnHastings) April 21, 2022

The Canaanite sculpture belongs to the Canaanite goddess Anah, the goddess of love, beauty and war, according to Canaanite mythology, and it is called victories and happiness.

Many archaeological and historical discoveries were made in Gaza during the last period following excavations and searches in citizens’ lands and homes, which indicates the succession of different civilizations in Palestine.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)