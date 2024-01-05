Enforced Disappearance – Names of 51 Female Detainees from Gaza Revealed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) revealed on Thursday the names of 51 female detainees from Gaza, who are being held in the Israeli prison of Damon.

The Commission and the PPS explained in a press statement that these were the only names available as of the end of last week.

According to the statement, the list includes elderly women and children, but the total number of female detainees from Gaza is higher than this. The data only relates to the detainees held in the Damon Prison.

The statement indicated that the detainees face abuse and humiliation at the hands of Israeli authorities.

It is particularly difficult to obtain accurate data about their numbers, places of detention, or health conditions because Israeli occupation continues to practice the crime of enforced disappearance against them.

The statement highlighted that Israeli authorities prevent legal teams affiliated with human rights institutions from visiting the detainees and learning about their conditions.

Israeli authorities also refuse to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit them.

Many testimonies by detainees who have been released reflected a high level of torture and abuse carried out by the Israeli occupation army against them.

As of the end of December, the total number of detainees in Israeli prisons was 8,800, and the number of administrative detainees was 3,291.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,614 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)