Devastation in Tal Al-Hawa-: Charred Bodies, Burned Homes Found after Israeli Retreat

The Israeli occupation army withdrew from areas in Tal Al-Hawa and al-Sina’a Street in Gaza City on Friday morning, following a seven-day military operation.

After the withdrawal, the Civil Defense moved in to recover the bodies. Mahmoud Basal, the spokesman for the Civil Defense in Gaza, told Al-Jazeera that the death toll in the Tal Al-Hawa area and al-Sina’a Street had reached nearly 60 Palestinians.

According to the Civil Defense in Gaza, dozens of bodies were found scattered in the alleys and inside homes, with entire families martyred on al-Sina’a Street following the withdrawal.

Charred bodies and completely burned houses were discovered in the Tal Al-Hawa and the industrial area, with reports indicating that citizens seeking food supplies were killed by the occupation forces.

The Civil Defense reported the recovery of three bodies from one family in the industrial square west of Gaza City.

They also confirmed that the Israeli army had set homes and facilities on fire before withdrawing from the area. Rescue crews had to reach these areas on foot due to destroyed infrastructure and a lack of fuel.

Before the Israeli army’s retreat, Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces had demolished residential buildings in Tal Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City.

Snipers were still deployed around the Finance Roundabout in Tal Al-Hawa and shot a young man near the al-Azhar intersection as he attempted to return home.

Disaster Area

The withdrawal follows the declaration of the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, as a disaster area.

Scores of bodies were recovered from streets and rubble after the occupation army ended a two-week military operation there.

Meanwhile, intense shelling of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza continued from last night. Palestinian sources reported that Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Maghraqa area and the northern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Palestinian media reported that three civilians were killed in a house bombing in Al-Mufti land, north of Nuseirat.

In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, two citizens were killed and others were injured after an Israeli airstrike on a gathering of residents.

In Rafah, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli drone strikes in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, according to Al-Jazeera. The Israeli army continued to bomb areas in Rafah by air, land, and sea, while resistance forces engaged them in Tel Za’arub and Tel Sultan.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,345 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,295 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

