Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Enters into Coma

Cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid entered into a coma on Sunday and was moved from Ramle clinic prison, where he has been kept, to a hospital in Israel, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

The PPS said in a statement that the latest reports on the health status of 49-year-old Abu Hamid confirm that he has reached the point of no return and that he is at risk of death at any moment.

“The occupation authorities insist on continuing its crime against Abu Hamid by continuing to keep him in Ramle prison despite recent failed legal attempts to release him,” the statement read.

Abu Hamid, from the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, is serving multiple life terms for resisting the Israeli occupation.

His health began to deteriorate in August of last year after he was diagnosed with lung cancer at an advanced stage as a result of the prison administration’s procrastination in conducting examinations for him.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)