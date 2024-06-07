‘Occupy All the Land, Settle in All the Land’ – Ben-Gvir’s ‘Solution’ for Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Occupation, settlement, and encouragement of migration. Only in this way can we solve the problem of Gaza.”

In yet another provocative statement, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said the “occupation, settlement and encouragement of migration” is a solution for the conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a video shared on social media, dated June 6, Ben-Gvir is asked what the solution is for Gaza, “for this very complicated issue.”

He replied: “Occupation, settlement, and encouragement of migration. Only in this way can we solve the problem of Gaza,” adding “To occupy all the land, to settle in all the land.

And of course, to encourage the voluntary migration of as many people (Palestinians) as possible to other countries.”

“We need to live in security,” he concluded.

This is not the first time Ben-Gvir has called for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

In May during a march in Sderot near the separation fence with Gaza he said “First, we must return to Gaza now! We are coming home! To the holy land!”

“And second, we must encourage migration. Encourage the voluntary migration of the residents of Gaza. It is moral!” he added.

‘Flag March’ Rampage

His latest statement follows a fiery speech that he made to thousands of illegal Jewish settlers who rampaged through the old city of Jerusalem on Thursday during the annual “Flag March” to mark Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967.

“The Damascus Gate is ours. The Temple Mount is ours. And God willing complete victory is ours,” referring to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

At a press conference following the march, Ben-Gvir declared “We succeeded in changing the status quo in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque today.”

“Today, according to my policy, Jews entered the Old City freely. And on the Temple Mount Jews prayed freely. We say in the simplest way, it’s ours,” he said.

The Palestinian Governorate of Jerusalem slammed Ben-Gvir’s statements saying it “is further evidence of the Netanyahu government’s insistence on altering the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.”

‘Withhold Fuel from Gaza’

On Friday, Ben-Gvir urged the prevention of fuel and the reduction of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

“Israel should withhold fuel from Gaza and reduce the humanitarian that enters,” he said on X. “Israel should only declare humanity in exchange for humanity, but we will not agree to a deal that would jeopardize the future of the State of Israel,” he added.

Last Friday, US President Joe Biden said Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave, supporting the deal.

Ben Gvir had threatened to dissolve the Israeli government if it accepted a hostage exchange deal and a cease-fire with the Palestinian group Hamas.

‘Iron-clad’ US Support

Despite statements from Tel Aviv such as these from Ben-Gvir the US administration maintains that its “commitment to Israel is ironclad.”

National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said in a “Middle East update” at a press briefing last month that “We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide. We have been firmly on record rejecting that proposition.”

“No president has stood stronger with Israel than Joe Biden,” said Sullivan. “He was the first president ever to visit Israel during wartime. He is protecting Israel at the United Nations. He mobilized a coalition to directly defend Israel against an unprecedented Iranian attack.”

He added that Biden “led the bipartisan effort to pass a supplemental that ensures Israel’s defense and military edge for years to come.”

Staggering Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,731 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,530 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

