‘Catastrophe Looming’: Gaza Runs Out of Fuel for Hospitals and Water Wells

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s Ministry of Health warns of mass casualties as fuel shortages shut down hospitals, rescue services, and water wells.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has issued an urgent appeal to all institutions to supply fuel to hospitals and ambulances, warning that a catastrophic collapse of the health sector is imminent.

In a statement released on Friday, the ministry said that patients in Gaza’s hospitals are at risk of dying due to the ongoing fuel crisis. Many hospitals have been forced to shut down entire departments as generators fail.

Of the 38 hospitals in the Gaza Strip, 22 are already out of service as a result of Israeli bombardment.

The remaining facilities are overwhelmed by a massive influx of wounded amid escalating Israeli attacks and are struggling with critical shortages of fuel, medical supplies, and blood.

A photo shared by Palestinian media on Thursday showed multiple newborn babies crowded into a single incubator due to power outages, as fuel shortages have rendered hospital generators inoperable.

UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric recently stated that only 75,000 liters of fuel had been allowed into Gaza—insufficient to meet even a single day’s energy requirements for the entire Strip.

Gaza’s Civil Defense services are also facing collapse. A spokesperson announced Thursday that all rescue vehicles in Gaza City are now out of service. Crews have been forced to use civilian cars to respond to emergencies, often unable to reach those in need.

In the northern governorates and Gaza City, only one fire engine remains operational due to a lack of spare parts and maintenance capabilities.

Water Crisis Worsens

Meanwhile, the water crisis in Gaza is deepening. A senior official from the Gaza Water Authority told Al Jazeera that water well production has dropped by 70% because of the ongoing Israeli ban on diesel fuel.

No fuel has been supplied to Gaza’s wells since the occupation resumed military operations in March. The few remaining water systems are now relying on limited diesel stocks provided by the UN Office for Project Services in southern Gaza.

These reserves are expected to run out within a week. Officials warn that unless fuel is urgently allowed in, the Strip will face an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.

Water supplies have already been cut to the central governorate and significantly reduced in Gaza City and Khan Yunis.

