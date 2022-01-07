‘You’re Pissing Me Off’: Israeli Diplomat Yells at European Envoys

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli senior Foreign Ministry official reportedly lost her temper during a meeting with a group of diplomats from 16 European countries, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

According to the Israeli news website Walla News, the incident took place two weeks ago during a routine meeting to discuss the situation in occupied Palestine. The discussion largely focused on the recent rise in Jewish settler violence in the occupied West Bank. The European diplomats also raised concerns regarding Israeli settlement-building plans near East Jerusalem and in the so-called Area C of the occupied West Bank.

The British-led delegation, according to Walla, presented an official letter to express its concerns to Aliza Bin Noun, director of the European Affairs Department at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Bin Noun, though, refused to address the points raised by the European delegation and Walla reported her as shouting back: “You are pissing me off”.

According to The Times of Israel, “The European diplomats said the atmosphere was bad and quickly got out of control quickly (sic), with the meeting breaking down and ending in a ‘big crisis’.”

The United Nations and the European Union have repeatedly expressed their concerns about the rise in settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

“Settler violence has always been an extremely disturbing feature of the Israeli occupation,” the UN experts said in a statement published in November last year. “In 2021, we are witnessing the highest recorded levels of violence in recent years and more severe incidents.”

