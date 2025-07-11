LIVE BLOG: US Citizen, Palestinian Lynched by Settlers as Aid Massacre Victims Reach 800 – Day 644

AL-JAZEERA: A second Palestinian youth has died from wounds sustained in an armed settler raid on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Earlier, the Health Ministry confirmed the death of Saif al-Din Musallat, who was severely beaten by settlers during the attack.

The body of Mohammed Rizq Shalabi was found after hours of being missing. He was attacked by settlers near Sinjel, north of Ramallah, and confronted them before he was killed. pic.twitter.com/e210Q1hPfe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 11, 2025