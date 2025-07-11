LIVE BLOG: US Citizen, Palestinian Lynched by Settlers as Aid Massacre Victims Reach 800 – Day 644

Two Palestinians, including US citizen Saif Eddin Muslat and 23-year-old Muhammad Shalabi, were killed and at least 40 others injured in a settler attack on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, on Friday.
Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Office reported that 798 Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza have been killed since late May, according to figures cited by Reuters.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,823 and injured 137,883 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Drone Strike on Displaced Persons’ Tents in Khan Yunis Kills One, Injures Others
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nasser Medical Complex reported that several Palestinians were wounded and one killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting tents sheltering displaced persons in al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.
45 Palestinians Killed Across Gaza since Friday Morning
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources in Gaza confirmed that 45 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday. Among the victims were 11 people waiting for humanitarian aid.
Jewish Settlers Kill Two in Sinjil, Israeli Army Deploys Reinforcements to West Bank
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Two Palestinians were killed and at least 40 others were injured on Friday in a settler attack on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Second Palestinian Killed in Settler Attack on Sinjil
AL-JAZEERA: A second Palestinian youth has died from wounds sustained in an armed settler raid on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Earlier, the Health Ministry confirmed the death of Saif al-Din Musallat, who was severely beaten by settlers during the attack.
The body of Mohammed Rizq Shalabi was found after hours of being missing. He was attacked by settlers near Sinjel, north of Ramallah, and confronted them before he was killed.
AXIOS: US Proposes Delaying Talks on Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza
AXIOS: A senior Israeli official told Axios that no progress has been made in the past 24 hours of ceasefire negotiations. Washington reportedly suggested postponing the issue of Israeli withdrawal until agreements are reached on a prisoner list and aid distribution. Israel continues to insist on a 2-3 km buffer zone in Rafah and 1-2 km along other border areas.
One Killed, Several Injured While Waiting for Aid in Gaza City
GAZA EMERGENCY SERVICES: Israeli gunfire killed a Palestinian and wounded several others in northwestern Gaza City as they waited for aid, emergency sources reported.
‘Unacceptable’ – UN Says Nearly 800 Palestinians Killed at GHF Aid Sites
Missing Youth after Settler Raids in Ramallah
AL-JAZEERA: Residents of Sinjil and al-Mazraa al-Sharqiya are searching for a young man who went missing following armed settler assaults in the area.
Hamas Condemns Settler Raid on Sinjil
HAMAS STATEMENT:Hamas condemned the “criminal settler attack” on Sinjil as further proof of the occupation’s genocidal intent. It mourned Saif al-Din Musallat and called on Palestinians across the West Bank to rise up and resist the settlers’ terror.
UN: Gaza Civilians Killed ‘By the Hundreds’ as Forced Displacement Looms
UN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE: The UN warned that hundreds of Palestinians are being killed while seeking food or shelter. It cited growing fears that Israel is deliberately creating unlivable conditions to drive mass displacement, including deadly attacks on displaced people’s tents.
31 Palestinians Killed Across Gaza since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 31 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces since dawn on Friday, including 10 who were waiting for aid, medical sources reported.
At least 31 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces since dawn on Friday, including 10 who were waiting for aid, medical sources reported.
Two Killed, Others Injured in Strike on Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Gaza Ministry of Religious Affairs: Israel Desecrates Cemetery
MINISTRY OF AWQAF – GAZA: The ministry accused Israeli forces of desecrating a cemetery in southern Gaza by driving bulldozers and tanks over graves and exhuming bodies.
