China Supports Transparent, Independent Investigation into Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo. Abu Akleh FB Page)

China expressed on Thursday its support for a transparent and independent inquiry into the killing of veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Speaking at a regular press conference in Beijing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said:

“China consistently rejects and strongly condemns violence against journalists doing their job. We hope the incident will be handled in a just manner according to law.”

With regards to opening a transparent and independent investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing, he said that “China supports it in principle. We think the incident should be handled in a just manner.”

Abu Akleh, 51, was fatally shot by Israeli military gunfire during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank early Wednesday morning. She was wearing a press vest and a helmet when she was killed.

A second journalist, Ali Samoudi, was shot in the back during the same incident and was reported to be in stable condition.

