China Supports Transparent, Independent Investigation into Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

China expressed on Thursday its support for a transparent and independent inquiry into the killing of veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Speaking at a regular press conference in Beijing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said:

“China consistently rejects and strongly condemns violence against journalists doing their job. We hope the incident will be handled in a just manner according to law.”

With regards to opening a transparent and independent investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing, he said that “China supports it in principle. We think the incident should be handled in a just manner.”

Breaking: #Israeli soldiers attack mourners during the funeral of #SherinAbuAqleh after raiding the yards of the Saint Joseph Hospital in #Jerusalem. (Video: Eye on #Palestine) pic.twitter.com/W1xU8OZkC2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 13, 2022

Abu Akleh, 51, was fatally shot by Israeli military gunfire during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank early Wednesday morning. She was wearing a press vest and a helmet when she was killed.

A second journalist, Ali Samoudi, was shot in the back during the same incident and was reported to be in stable condition.

