Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Several Areas in West Bank, Injure Palestinian Teenager

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

A 17-year-old teenager was shot and injured by Israeli soldiers early on Monday during a military raid of the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA cited medical sources as saying that the teenager was shot in the neck and taken to the Turkish Hospital in Tubas for treatment.

Armed clashes broke out at dawn on Monday between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces invading Aqaba, north of #Tubas. pic.twitter.com/5npdMB5DWa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 25, 2023

Confrontations broke out in the town between Palestinian Resistance fighters and invading Israeli soldiers.

Two Palestinians were detained, including a 19-year-old university student.

Israeli occupation soldiers also raided the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, and imposed a curfew on the village for several hours, according to WAFA.

Israeli soldiers reportedly broke into and searched several homes in the village, ransacking them, and held several people blindfolded, inside one of the homes as they were interrogated on the spot.

Moreover, Israeli occupation forces closed all entrances to the village, declared a curfew for several hours, and raised Israeli flags on one of the houses.

Saraya Al-Quds – Jenin Brigade posted the scene of an Israeli soldier reportedly falling into an ambush and being hit from point-blank range in the Al-Damaj neighborhood axis, during the incursion of Israeli occupation forces in the #Jenin refugee camp, on Sunday night. FOLLOW… pic.twitter.com/bc1h26OhCw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 25, 2023

Raids were also reported in Hebron (Al-Khalil), where two people were detained, and in Za’atara, east of Bethlehem, where three people were detained after raiding and ransacking their family homes.

Israeli soldiers also raided the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for several hours, causing havoc and damage to property. Israeli troops also damaged an electricity power pole causing a blackout in some areas, while clashing with Palestinian Resistance fighters.

A raid was also conducted in the Jenin-area town of al-Jalama, where nine people were rounded up.

Raids were also reported in the town of Bir Zeit, and Deir Ammar refugee camp in the Ramallah area, where residents said the army vehicles paraded through the area before leaving them.

(PC, WAFA)