WATCH: Israeli Forces Attack Mourners Carrying Body of Iconic Palestinian Journalist

May 13, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces attack Palestinian mourners carrying the coffin casket containing the body of Shireen Abu Akleh. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Twitter)

Israeli police attacked on Friday the mourners carrying the coffin casket containing the body of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A sizable Israeli police force cordoned off Saint Joseph Hospital, where the body of Shireen Abu Akleh is kept, setting up barricades at the hospital entrances and along the roads where her funeral procession is pass, not allowing Palestinian vehicles or pedestrians to pass.

Mounted police on horseback and scores of heavily-armed police afterward stormed the hospital and attacked dozens of mourners who were shouting slogans condemning the Israeli occupation and raising Palestinian flags.

Israeli police attacked the youth mourners insisting on carrying the coffin on their hands to the church before ultimately allowing a funeral vehicle to carry the coffin without being accompanied by the extraordinary number of mourners.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

