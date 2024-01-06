GAZA LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis Repels Repeated Israeli Attacks | Massacres in Center, South Gaza | Israel-Lebanon War Looming | Blinken in Region – DAY 92

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli officials told the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) that if an agreement is not reached soon with Hezbollah a war is inevitable. The expected escalation in Lebanon comes at a time that Israel continues to sink deeper into a long attrition war in Gaza, where massacres, but also fierce Resistance continue. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,600 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,910 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, January 6, 1:00 pm

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We detonated an explosive device with Israeli force east of Khan Yunis.

MAERSK: “The situation in the Red Sea is constantly evolving and remains very volatile, and all available intelligence confirms that security risks remain at a remarkably high level.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We surrounded 9 soldiers in Bani Suhaila and left them dead and wounded.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We detonated an explosive device with Israeli force east of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes are now taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation army west of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We eliminated 8 Israeli soldiers east of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA:

An Israeli air strike targeted the town of Burj al-Muluk in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon. Israeli occupation aircraft renewed their heavy raids on the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 22,722 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, January 6, 12:00 pm

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli occupation aircraft launched an air attack on the outskirts of the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Yaroun, and Beit Lev in the south of the country.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army is detaining television teams, including the Al Jazeera crew, in the Gaza Strip and preventing them from continuing their work.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli bombing targeted citizens’ homes in the central region of the Gaza Strip, leaving 25 martyrs and dozens wounded.

Saturday, January 6, 11:00 am

AL-AQSA TV: 22 Palestinians have been killed in Khan Yunis since dawn on Saturday.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Metulla site and the Honin barracks.

AMBREY: We received a report about a security incident in Bab al-Mandab.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: “The Zionist entity will soon cease to exist, despite the great support it receives from the forces of global arrogance.”

BRITISH FINANCE MINISTER: Attacks on ships in the Red Sea may affect our economy

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation in Ma’an, east of Khan Yunis.

Saturday, January 6, 10:00 am

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Blinken’s visit aims to prevent a broader conflict in the region.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation stole 150 bodies from the Al-Tuffah cemetery.

CHANNEL 12: 4 rockets landed near Kiryat Shmona.

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli warplanes fired a number of missiles towards several towns in southern Lebanon. Sirens sounded in all the towns of the occupied Syrian Golan, amid suspicion of a drone infiltration.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Meron Air Base as an initial response to the assassination of Al-Arouri.

AL-JAZERA: Clashes and violent artillery shelling in central Gaza.

Saturday, January 6, 09:00 am

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: About 40 rocket shells have been launched from Lebanon towards the Mount Meron area in Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding again in Margaliot, Misgav Am, and Al-Manara in the Western Galilee.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army closes all streets and intersections along the border with Lebanon.

IRGC COMMANDER (to Tasnim News Agency): We are facing a comprehensive battle with Israel, and many of its weak points cannot be restored.”

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli occupation forces launched artillery shelling on various areas in southern Lebanon, amid an intense flight of warplanes. Sirens sounded in 94 towns on the border with Lebanon. Six Kornet guided missiles were launched towards Israeli positions off the southern border of Lebanon. 32 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the Upper Galilee.

Saturday, January 6, 08:00 am

ISRAELI ARMY: Army commanders accuse cabinet ministers of fighting them.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery is intensively shelling the Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, January 6, 07:00 am

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: an Israeli bombing of two homes in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip left five martyrs and a number of injuries.

ISRAELI MINISTERS (to Haaretz): The army has not yet achieved the goals of the war in Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: 18 martyrs in Israeli bombing on Khan Yunis.

Saturday, January 6, 05:45 am

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fierce clashes between Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)