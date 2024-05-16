‘In a Joint Operation ..’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 223

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As more Israeli soldiers fall under the hits of the Palestinian Resistance, more Israel bombs fall on civilian homes.

More Qassam Yassin-105 shells. More videos of Israeli tanks being hit or blown up. More shells being fired at Israeli military positions. More Israeli soldiers sniped. And, yet more assurances by Israel that a ‘total victory’ is still possible.

Most of the fighting today centered around Jabaliya, in the north, and Rafah in the south, although the extent of the Israeli massacres have reached every part of the Gaza Strip.

And as more Israeli soldiers fall under the hits of the Palestinian Resistance, more Israel bombs fall on civilian homes, creating devastation and an ever growing death toll.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, leaving its crew dead and wounded in the Block 2 area of Jabaliya Camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed a Merkava 4 tank infiltrating east of the city of Jabaliya with a Shuath explosive device, placed by the fighters from point-blank range at its back door, and caused its crew to be killed and wounded.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell south of the project junction east of Rafah City.

“Al-Qassam fighters attacked the rear lines of the advancing forces east of Jabaliya City and exploded two D9 bulldozers with a tandem shell and a guerrilla action device.

“After returning from the fighting lines east of Jabaliya camp in the north of the Gaza Strip, our fighters reported that they targeted four D9 military bulldozers and a Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 shells.

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier with a “Ghoul” sniper rifle inside a house in the Ard Al-Shawi area, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighter are seen targeting Israeli forces on the axes of advance east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/KikB044v7v pic.twitter.com/xz1B254F5E — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 16, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

“In a joint operation between the Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya Al-Quds, our fighters clashed with a special Zionist force at the Abu Zeitoun junction in Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving its members between dead and wounded.

“Once again, in another joint operation between Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya Al-Quds, the fighters targeted a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and clashed with an infantry force near the targeted vehicle, inflicting deaths and injuries among its members.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target the enemy’s command and control headquarters in the vicinity of the settlement of “Kerem Shalom,” east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, with a 107-caliber rocket barrage.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target 3 Merkava 4 tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of the city of Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the city of Jabaliya.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the city of Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a command and observation site east of the city of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Saraya Al-Quds, shelled the artillery emplacement east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.

Al-Quds Brigades Operations on 15th of May: TLDR:

– Sniped Israeli sniper: 1

Partially or completely destroyed:

– APCs: 0

– Tanks: 3

– D9 bulldozers: 1 Total Israeli soldiers and officers casualties: at least 13 ⚡️Al-Quds Brigades: We inflicted casualties on a Zionist… pic.twitter.com/BXntlVpkcZ — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) May 16, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a command headquarters for the enemy forces penetrating east of Jabaliya with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully lured a Zionist engineering force and detonated an anti-personnel explosive device upon their arrival, resulting in deaths and injuries on George Street near Al-Tabaeen Mosque east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“In a joint operation, fighters from Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 rocket and engaged in clashes from point blank range with a special Zionist force and eliminating them, in the Jabaliya camp.

“Saraya Al-Quds targets a Merkava 4 tank with an anti-tank shell near the Saad Mosque in the Al-Qasasib neighborhood in the city of Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 16-05-2024, launched a rocket attack with more than 60 Katyusha rockets targeting the headquarters of the Golan Brigade 210 in Nafah, the air defense barracks in Keila, and the artillery support barracks for the northern region in Yoav.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, 16-05-2024, targeted the Zar’it barracks and the newly installed surveillance equipment and crane in the barracks with guided weapons and artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, 16-05-2024, targeted the newly installed surveillance equipment at the Jal Al-Alam site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, 16-05-2024, targeted the surveillance equipment at the Ramia site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:35 AM on Thursday, 16-05-2024, targeted the newly installed surveillance equipment at the Adather site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

“The Islamic Resistance attacked the Metulla site, its guards, and its vehicles at 1:38 PM on Thursday, 16-05-2024, with an armed drone equipped with two S5 missiles.

“Upon reaching its designated point, it launched its missiles at one of the vehicles and the personnel gathered around it, killing and wounding them. Subsequently, it completed its strike on the specified target, hitting it accurately.

"The first Lebanese air strike on israeli target in history!" THANK YOU HEZBOLLAH 💥🇱🇧💥 pic.twitter.com/yUfrt8q4s8 — LEYLA (@LeylaRostami) May 16, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:15 PM on Thursday, 16-05-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Jal Al-Deir site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and resulting in its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:07 PM on Thursday, 16-05-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with artillery weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:30 PM on Thursday, 16-05-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:30 PM on Thursday, 16-05-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal Al-Alam site with Burkan missiles and artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:15 on Thursday, 16-05-2024, targeted the espionage equipment mounted on a crane on Al-Tayhat Hill with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it.

“The Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, launched an aerial attack using explosive drones, targeting industrial facilities belonging to the enemy’s Ministry of War (Elbit Systems, a military industry company) – the David Cohen Factory in el Hai (north of Kiryat Shmona), which specializes in producing electronic systems for the “israeli” army. The targets were struck accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:50 PM on Thursday, 16-5-2024, targeted an Israeli technical team while they were engaged in the maintenance of surveillance equipment previously targeted with artillery shells at the Ramim barracks.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)