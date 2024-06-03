‘In Solidarity with Palestine’ – Maldives Bans Israelis from Entering Country 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The government of the Maldives has decided to impose a ban on Israeli passport holders entering the archipelago in protest at the ongoing war in Gaza.

“President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports,” the president’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

The decision includes “amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts.”

In addition to the ban, President Muizzu decided to appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs.

A fundraising campaign will be set up with the help of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and a nationwide rally will be conducted “under the slogan ‘Falastheenaa Eku Dhivehin,’ which translates to ‘Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine’ to show support.”

‘Avoid Traveling There’ – Israel

After the announcement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry recommended that “Israeli citizens including those with other passports — avoid traveling there,” reported The Times of Israel.

“Israel also recommends that citizens living in the archipelago weigh leaving, as it would be difficult to assist them should they find themselves in danger,” the paper added.

It said nearly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, “which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals.”

Israel does not have diplomatic ties with the Muslim-majority country, according to the paper, “but Israelis were allowed to visit the country before the current ban.”

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,479 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,777 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

