Chinese President Xi Affirms Support for Palestine’s Full UN Membership

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping affirmed on Friday his country’s support for Palestine’s efforts to gain full membership in the United Nations.

“We firmly support the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the Chinese President in his speech at the China-Arab Summit held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, as the two countries head for a number of summits marking an “epoch-making milestone” in China’s relations with the Arab world.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)