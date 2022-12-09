Palestinian Man Dies from Wounds Sustained in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

A Palestinian man died on Friday from the wounds he sustained during an Israeli airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip in May 2021, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources said that 59-year-old Nabil Shallah, a resident of the Shujaiyya neighborhood in Gaza city, succumbed to the severe injuries he sustained from an Israeli airstrike in May 2021.

Some 250 Palestinians, including scores of women and children, were killed and hundreds of others were injured, including cases of extremity amputations, in the May 2021 onslaught Israel waged against the besieged coastal enclave.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)