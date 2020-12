The joy of Christmas was largely absent among Gaza’s Christian population as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Churches throughout the Strip canceled the festivities associated with the holidays, and Christians, like their Muslim brethren, remained at home.

Palestine Chronicle photojournalist Fawzi Mahmoud visited a church in Gaza city and shared these photos.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

