Israeli Forces Demolish Three Palestinian Houses near Bethlehem

Israeli occupation authorities on Tuesday demolished three Palestinian houses in al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Deputy mayor of al-Walaja, Khader al-‘Araj, told WAFA that Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer to the area of Ein Jwaizah, where the heavy machinery tore down three houses, purportedly for being built without a license. The houses belonged to three members of the Abu al-Tin family.

The area of al-Walaja has been targeted by Israel for several years in an attempt to force its Palestinian residents to leave and build illegal settlements. Several Palestinian-owned homes have been demolished in the village under the pretext of building without a permit.

The so-called “Israeli” High Court of Justice is expected to decide over the next month whether an area in the occupied West Bank will continue to be used for military purposes.https://t.co/OmH4wmaKIP — Ahed News English (@ala_alahed) November 6, 2021

The village, which is completely isolated by the apartheid wall, is flanked by two Israeli settlements; Gilo from the east and Har Gilo from the south.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)