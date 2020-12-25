Israeli Army Brutally Attack Nonviolent Protesters near Nablus

December 25, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces attack Palestinian protesters in the village of Beit Dajan. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces today attacked hundreds of Palestinian protesters taking part in a nonviolent event in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Hundreds of protesters were taking part in a rally following the weekly Friday prayers in protest of Israel’s confiscation of large swathes of Palestinian land for the benefit of the illegal settlement construction.

The protesters were met with brutal force, and Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters and stun grenades to disperse the protest causing many cases of suffocation from teargas inhalation.

The area has witnessed weekly protests during the past few months against Israel’s ongoing theft of Palestinian land for the benefit of the colonial Israeli settlement construction and expansion.

Villagers also recently set up a sit-in tent in the area in protest of the unjust Israeli policy of land grab.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*