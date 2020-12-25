Israeli Army Brutally Attack Nonviolent Protesters near Nablus

Israeli forces today attacked hundreds of Palestinian protesters taking part in a nonviolent event in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Hundreds of protesters were taking part in a rally following the weekly Friday prayers in protest of Israel’s confiscation of large swathes of Palestinian land for the benefit of the illegal settlement construction.

Palestinian protesters return tear gas canisters amid clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against the expansion of settlements near the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/CpopFoVO6a — YH GAZA (@GazaYh) December 25, 2020

The protesters were met with brutal force, and Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters and stun grenades to disperse the protest causing many cases of suffocation from teargas inhalation.

The area has witnessed weekly protests during the past few months against Israel’s ongoing theft of Palestinian land for the benefit of the colonial Israeli settlement construction and expansion.

Des dizaines de manifestants se sont réunis à Naplouse, le 18 décembre 2020, pour protester contre une loi qui permettra au gouvernement israélien de construire un nouvel avant-poste dans le village de Beit Dajan pic.twitter.com/B9F2ja9Wjk — worldwide news of infotainment (@NewsOfInfoten) December 19, 2020

Villagers also recently set up a sit-in tent in the area in protest of the unjust Israeli policy of land grab.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)