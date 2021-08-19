CIA Director Warns Bennett against China Investments in Israel

August 19, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett. (Photo: video grab)

CIA Director William Burns has warned Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of the dangers of Chinese investments in Israel, particularly in the IT sector and major infrastructure projects, the American Axios news website revealed yesterday.

During Trump’s administration, the US warned that further Chinese involvement in big infrastructure projects, like the new port in Haifa, could damage the US-Israel security relationship, but, according to Axios, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government prioritized going ahead with the projects.

Current Israeli Prime Minister Bennett told Burns that Israel understands the American concerns, Axios reported.

A senior Israel official told Axios that Israel “started a dialogue with the Biden administration on China.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department’s Mira Resnick was reported saying: “We know our partners and allies in the Middle East have trade relations with China and that’s OK, … but we made it clear that there is a certain kind of cooperation with China we cannot live with.”

Israel is expected to hold more talks with the US on the issue in the coming months.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.