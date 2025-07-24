Contact Lost with Gaza-Bound Ship Handala as Israeli Drones Circle

In a statement published on its Telegram channel, the coalition said all communications with the crew of the Handala had been severed.

Israeli drones have surrounded the Freedom Flotilla vessel Handala, prompting the activation of an emergency protocol onboard, Al-Jazeera reported.

The ship had departed from the Italian coast in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition confirmed that contact with the vessel had been lost.

In a statement published on its Telegram channel, the coalition said all communications with the crew of the Handala had been severed. It noted the presence of multiple drones near the ship, suggesting it may have been intercepted or attacked.

The coalition reportedly urged supporters to contact government officials and local media to pressure Israel to allow the ship safe passage to Gaza.

BREAKING: ALL communications with #Handala's crew have been JAMMED. We are losing contact with our crew, and there are multiple drones near the vessel.

Keep your eyes on the #FreedomFlotilla tracker. Tag & message your governments & elected officials! https://t.co/wQGY0ipHjR pic.twitter.com/cBpxgI97RT — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) July 24, 2025

According to data tracked by Al-Jazeera’s Sanad News Monitoring and Verification Agency via the Marine Traffic website, the British-flagged Handala was continuing its journey through the Mediterranean and was nearing Egypt’s northern territorial waters.

At the time of reporting, the vessel was approximately 123 nautical miles off the Egyptian coast, having traveled over 530 nautical miles since leaving Europe.

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza later announced via its X account that the Handala was approaching Egypt’s northern coastline.

Calls for Protection

Members of the ship’s multinational crew, including American and French activists, called on their respective governments to prevent any Israeli attempt to intercept or attack the vessel.

The activists, part of the ongoing effort to challenge the blockade on Gaza, said their mission was motivated by a sense of duty in the face of what they described as genocide in the Palestinian territory.

URGENT Toutes les communications internet avec le Handala ont été coupées. Nous avons perdu le contact avec Emma et l’équipage. Partagez et interpellez les autorités pour assurer la sécurité de l'équipage.@EmmanuelMacron @jnbarrot pic.twitter.com/nwmny8BY9p — Emma Fourreau (@emma_frr) July 24, 2025

The Handala set sail last Sunday from the Italian port of Gallipoli, carrying 21 international activists from a range of countries, including seven Americans. Among them are Jewish-American actor Jacob Berger, European Parliament member Emma Foreau, French MP Gabriel Catala, and Al Jazeera correspondent Mohamed El Bakkali.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Handala is an aging fishing boat, built in 1968, carrying only the activists and a few symbolic gifts. This marks the 36th voyage undertaken by the Freedom Flotilla since its formation.

