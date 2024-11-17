The Soldier and His Cell Phone – Resistance Roundup – Day 408

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

If an Israeli soldier is unable to leave his hiding place for more than few seconds, would Israel ever be able to control Gaza?

It seemed as if it was a lapse of judgment. The Israeli officer ventured out briefly from his hiding place inside a Palestinian building in the Khazindar area northwest of Gaza City.

The officer stood behind a concrete pillar, only part of his body exposed. He picked up his cell phone, he looked at the screen. He either received a call or was about to make one.

Within that precise moment, his brain wondered, he stepped a foot or two, exposing his full body to the Palestinian sniper who had been patiently waiting on the other side.

Now in full view, the Palestinian resistance bullet penetrated his body. He immediately collapsed.

This was one of many scenes that emerged from the Palestinian resistance in Gaza in the last two days, where Merkavas were blown up, bulldozers set ablaze, and Nemer personnel carriers shattered.

Yet, this particular scene is of great importance. The Israeli army keeps talking about tactical victories in Gaza and the right-wing extremist government of Benjamin Netanyahu is discussing the future of Gaza after the war.

However, a pressing question remains: if an Israeli soldier is unable to leave his hiding place for more than few seconds, would Israel ever be able to control Gaza?



Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting and sniping Israeli forces fortified in one of the residential buildings near the Khazindar area, northwestern Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/9uaaSzphx4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 17, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Yesterday, Saturday, Qassam fighters successfully sniped a zionist soldier and directly hit him in the Al-Khazindar area, northwest of Gaza City.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two zionist Merkava tanks and a zionist D9 bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets two D9 military bulldozers with two tandem shells east of Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We destroyed a zionist military vehicle that had advanced near the western roundabout west of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, by detonating a pre-prepared, highly explosive Thaqib device.

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank weapons with zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles that penetrated the Al-Hatabiya area, west of Beit Lahia.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli armored personnel carrier and a D9 bulldozer with two Al-Yassin 105mm shells near the western roundabout of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Aqsa Flood. pic.twitter.com/mPaUXDtZnr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 17, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, yesterday at 11:15 pm, Saturday 16-11-2024, ambushed advancing Israeli occupation forces at the eastern outskirts of the town of Shamaa. Upon their arrival at the ambush site, the fighters clashed with them at point-blank range using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, inflicting confirmed casualties among enemy ranks and the clashes are still ongoing.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:00 am, Sunday 17-11-2024, targeted the Ma’ale Golani barracks (headquarters of the 810th Hermon Brigade) with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:30 am, Sunday 17-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the southern outskirts of the town of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:15 am, Sunday 17-11-2024, targeted the Krayot area, north of the occupied city of Haifa, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the southwestern outskirts of the town of Shamaa, with artillery shells.

Israelis in Haifa forced to run to shelters following Hezbollah rocket attack: pic.twitter.com/MgyAOILjdE — PalMedia (@PalBint) November 16, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM, Sunday 17-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Al-Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:30 PM, Sunday 17-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation forces Ramim (Hounin) with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Maalot Tarshiha settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces south of the town of Khiam, for the second time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces south of the town of Khiam, for the third time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces south of the town of Khiam, for the fourth time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces south of the town of Khiam, for the fifth time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:30 pm today Sunday 17-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces south of the town of Khiam, for the sixth time, with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)