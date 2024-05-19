‘Crime of Genocide’ – Israel Prevents Aid from Entering, Patients from Seeking Treatment Abroad

According to the Gaza government media office, the situation is particularly dire given “the collapse of the healthcare system.”

Gaza’s government media office reported on Sunday that Israel’s closure of the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings for the 13th consecutive day is preventing 3,000 aid trucks from entering the strip and 690 patients from seeking treatment abroad.

“The Israeli occupation prevents the entry of food and supply aid and medical supplies into the Gaza Strip,” the office said in a statement.

“Throughout the closure of the two crossings, the occupation prevented approximately 3,000 aid trucks from entering, and hindered 690 patients from traveling to receive medical treatment outside the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

“Israel also prevents the entry of fuel into hospitals and agencies that provide humanitarian services which doubles the deep humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip”.

According to the office, this situation is particularly dire given “the collapse of the healthcare system and the targeting, destruction, burning, and complete incapacitation of hospitals.”

“This underscores the occupation’s perpetration of the crime of genocide against civilians, including children and women,” it said.

The media office held “the Israeli occupation, the American administration, the European Union, and the international community accountable for the ongoing genocidal war.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,456 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,476 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)