GAZA LIVE BLOG: ‘Army is Floundering’ | Gantz Threatens to Leave | New Massacres Kill Scores – Day 226

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The former commander of the Gaza Division was quoted by the Israeli newspaper Maariv as saying that the army is floundering in Gaza. Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz threatened to leave the war council if Netanyahu does not achieve specific goals by a set date. Israeli forces carried out several massacres across Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. Palestinian Resistance continued to fight back, killing many Israeli soldiers. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,303 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, May 18, 09:45 am (GMT +2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our mujahideen caused a Zionist force to be killed or wounded in Jabaliya.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We detonated a lightning shock device in a Merkava tank.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: In conjunction with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we bombed the headquarters of the Operations Command east of Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip, with a number of mortar shells.

UNITED NATIONS: Famine in northern Gaza is imminent.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: There was an army position on the Gaza border that included more than 20 tanks and troop carriers, without guarding, for a week.

BEN-GVIR:“I will not extend a helping hand to conclude an illegal exchange deal.

AL-JAZEERA: Renewed clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation army on Al-Ajarma Street in Jabalia Camp.

KAN: Israel submitted a document to the International Court of Justice regarding ways to evacuate residents from Rafah.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet today with the heads of towns located near the border with Lebanon for the first time since last January.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and a number of others were injured when occupation aircraft targeted a group of citizens in Deir al-Balah.

FORMER COMMANDER OF GAZA DIVISION (to Maariv):

The Israeli army is floundering in Gaza, and it is clear that we will not achieve our declared goals.

The most dangerous thing is the erosion of the status of Israel, which was a regional power until October 7.

Netanyahu’s government condemned us to years of confusion, isolation and severe economic damage.

Sunday, May 18, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Al-Rahib site in the Upper Galilee with artillery shells.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a raid on the center of Rafah.

Sunday, May 18, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes erupted between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation army on Al-Ajarma Street in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two Israeli soldiers were killed and three wounded, including an officer, in Gaza.

Sunday, May 18, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted with drones at dawn on Sunday a vital target in Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash).

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces targeted the Sheikh Zayed area and Qalibu Hill, north of the Gaza Strip, with artillery shelling.

Sunday, May 18, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house near Al-Salam Mosque on Jaffa Street in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City, while three were killed and others were wounded in a bombing of a school in the same neighborhood.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of a house in the northern Nuseirat camp has risen to 20.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of a house in the northern Nuseirat camp has risen to 20. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/VGxMkEbDrr pic.twitter.com/iKoamc1GZw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 19, 2024

Sunday, May 18, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: A raid targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving 17 martyrs and dozens wounded and missing.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted a house for the Shaheen family in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, leaving martyrs and wounded.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery bombed several areas in the east and center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 18, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces began heavy artillery shelling on several areas in Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, and the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces began heavy artillery shelling on several areas in Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, and the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/VGxMkEbDrr pic.twitter.com/YURO5G57ur — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 19, 2024

NETANYAHU: Gantz chooses to issue an ultimatum to the prime minister instead of issuing an ultimatum to Hamas.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in a raid on a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 18, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: Flare bombs were fired over the Metula area in the Upper Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

Sunday, May 18, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

LAPID: Netanyahu continues his deception and lies, and this government is a disaster that has befallen Israel. Netanyahu’s government will not achieve victory.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli police arrest 15 people who participated in a demonstration against the government

Saturday, May 18, 11:30 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: 64 Palestinians were killed and hundreds were wounded as a result of the continued Israeli occupation raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip since this morning.

(The Palestine Chronicle)