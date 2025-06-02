‘Crimes against Humanity’ – MSF Slams Israel-US ‘Aid’ Plan for Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has slammed Israel’s US-backed aid distribution plan for the Gaza Strip as “ineffective” and “may constitute crimes against humanity.”

“The disastrous start of the food distribution coordinated by the newly created Gaza Humanitarian Foundation confirmed that the US-Israel plan to instrumentalize humanitarian assistance is ineffective,” Christopher Lockyear, MSF Secretary-General, said in a recent statement.

#Gaza: On May 27, dozens of people were shot and injured as insufficient amounts of basic vital supplies were distributed amid chaos. @Chris_lockyear, Doctors Without Borders’ Secretary General, calls attention to the situation: https://t.co/SYsxI9dIgW — Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières (@MSF_canada) May 30, 2025

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed at least three Palestinians and injured dozens more on the first day of distribution through the aid plan in Rafah, southern Gaza.

This came “as wholly insufficient amounts of basic lifesaving supplies were distributed amid chaos,” Lockyear said.

‘Dehumanizing Treatment’

Palestinians, deprived of food, water and medical assistance for nearly three months, “were penned in by fences as they waited to receive basic necessities for survival,” the MSF official said.

“This is a stark reminder of the dehumanizing treatment imposed by Israeli authorities for more than 19 months,” he stressed.

On Sunday, Israel massacred at least 31 Palestinians and injured 170 as they tried to access food. As it starves Palestinians in Gaza Israel is killing those who try and get aid. Our govt must #StopArmingIsrael and end complicity in its crimes. @DavidLammy where is the red line? pic.twitter.com/n9uPESnZut — Palestine Solidarity Campaign (@PSCupdates) June 2, 2025

Lockyear pointed out that through “this dangerous and reckless approach,” food is not being distributed where it’s needed most, “but is instead directed only to areas where Israeli forces choose to amass civilians.”

He explained that this means the most at-risk individuals – especially the elderly and people with disabilities – have virtually no chance of accessing the food they desperately need.

“The claim that this unprincipled, failing mechanism is necessary to prevent the diversion of assistance is false,” Lockyear said.

Violation of IHL

Since the start of the war, he noted, MSF has directly treated patients when the organization had been able to bring supplies into Gaza.

“This initiative seems to be a cynical ploy to feign compliance with International Humanitarian Law,” Lockyear stated. “In practice, it uses aid as a tool to forcibly displace people as part of what appears to be a broader strategy to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip – and to justify the continuation of a war waged without limits.”

The MSF official also said that the humanitarian system “is being strangled” by the restrictions imposed upon it.

Israeli authorities have allowed a trickle of aid trucks into Gaza, he noted, “only to obstruct them immediately after they cross the border,” preventing lifesaving assistance from reaching the people who need it most, including children and pregnant and lactating women.

Society ‘Pushed to Brink’

Lockyear emphasized that forcing humanitarian organizations to move such inadequate amounts of assistance, “when the Israeli siege has created a situation of unbearable need and despair, is leading to lootings.”

“This is the consequence of a society being pushed to the brink, its very fabric torn apart by relentless violence and deprivation,” he stated, adding that the situation will lead to “more preventable deaths and injuries and the impossibility of delivering assistance in a way that respects people’s dignity.”

He said it was “part of a broader tactic to reinforce a one-sided narrative: the only way to deliver humanitarian assistance is to militarize it.”

“Along with displacement orders and bombing campaigns that kill civilians, weaponizing aid in this manner may constitute crimes against humanity,” Lockyear stated.

He called for “a lasting ceasefire” and the immediate opening of Gaza’s borders for humanitarian assistance – including food, medical supplies, fuel and equipment – to “ease this man-made catastrophe.”

Aid Center Killings

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Palestinians gathered near an aid distribution center west of Rafah, killing and wounding scores.

🚨Testimony: British surgeon Dr. Victoria Rose described the catastrophic scene at Nasser Medical Complex earlier today after, Israeli forces opened fire on civilians trying to get aid from one of the Rafah distribution points. “It’s absolute carnage here,” she said, as the… pic.twitter.com/2LdWobWMD0 — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) June 1, 2025

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that Sunday’s massacre at aid distribution sites west of Rafah and on the Netzarim axis in central Gaza resulted in 32 deaths and 200 injuries.

Since May 27, when these centers were established, at least 70 Palestinians have been killed and over 400 wounded in Israeli attacks on or near the facilities.

‘Death Trap’ – UNRWA

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday that aid distribution in Gaza “has become a death trap.”

“This humiliating system has forced thousands of hungry and desperate people to walk for tens of miles to an area that’s all but pulverized due to heavy bombardment by the Israeli Army,” UNRWA said in a statement on X.

“#Gaza: aid distribution has become a death trap. Mass casualties including scores of injured and killed among starving civilians due to gunshots this morning. This is according to reports from international medics on the ground. A distribution point by the Israeli- American… pic.twitter.com/vlUjY1T2lj — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 1, 2025

It stated that aid deliveries and distribution “must be at scale and safe, adding that in Gaza, “this can be done only through the United Nations including UNRWA.”

“The State of Israel must lift the siege and allow the UN safe and unhindered access to bring in aid and distribute it safely. This is the only way to avert mass starvation including among 1 million children,” the statement added.

It also stressed that with “competing narratives and disinformation campaigns in full gear, international media must be allowed into Gaza to independently report on the ongoing atrocities including this morning’s heinous crime.”

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 124,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

16 Palestinians, including 6 children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/mjsrgWbTBv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 2, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

