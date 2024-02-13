Crisis at Nasser Hospital – Israel Kills 133 Palestinians in 24 Hours

133 Palestinians were killed in the last 24 hours, as Israeli forces committed 16 massacres in Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Strip said in a statement.

At least five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in the bombing of a house belonging to the Qadoha family, in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

A child was killed and at least four other Palestinians were injured as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Brazil neighborhood in Rafah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that violent explosions were heard in the western areas of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery also targeted the eastern and western areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, where citizens said that the electricity supply was completely cut off from the Nasser Medical Complex in the city.

According to Al-Jazeera, a Palestinian child was killed on Tuesday morning by Israeli snipers at the gate of the Nasser Hospital.

Israeli occupation forces are reportedly stationed at the northern gate of the hospital and are asking the displaced people to leave.

On Monday night, seven Palestinians were killed, and 14 medical staff and displaced people were injured by occupation sniper fire in the courtyards of the Nasser Medical Complex, in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Jazeera also reported that at least 16 Palestinians were killed and others were wounded in the Israeli bombing of Palestinian homes in the central region of the Gaza Strip since yesterday evening.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,473 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,106 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, WAFA)