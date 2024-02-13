GAZA LIVE BLOG: Sniping Children at Nasser Hospital | Lavrov: No Excuse | Hezbollah: Direct Hits | Rafah Bombing Intensifies – Day 130

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel admitted to the death of three soldiers and the wounding of 15 more, while invading Israeli forces continue to besiege hospitals and target civilian infrastructure. Israeli strikes are targeting southern and central Gaza, where at least 16 Palestinians were killed overnight. China called on Israel to stop military operations and prevent an even more humanitarian catastrophe in Rafah. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,984 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, February 13, 5:15 pm (GMT+2)

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL (to Al-Jazeera): There is no delegation from the movement in Cairo at the moment. We are still awaiting the results of the ongoing meetings in Cairo, and communications are continuing with the mediators.

GUTERRES: I am deeply concerned about the killing of journalists in Gaza.

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR FOR INTERNALLY DISPLACED PEOPLE: Israel failed to adhere to the procedures of the Court of Justice.

US SENATOR WARREN: Washington must use its influence to end the war.

NASRALLAH: Israel represents a danger to Lebanon and the region if it is in a state of strength, but deterring it makes it less dangerous to us.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli bombings across the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, February 13, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our forces took control of an Israeli Skylark drone, in good technical condition.

HAMAS: The brutal and treacherous targeting of journalists is repeated Zionist terrorist behavior aimed at discouraging journalists from covering the crimes of the occupation.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation forces demanded the administration of Nasser Hospital to evacuate the displaced and keep the patients and health personnel.

FRENCH FM: The French Foreign Ministry announced the imposition of sanctions on Israeli settlers who were involved in acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

REUTERS: South Africa is submitting an urgent request to the International Court of Justice regarding the Israeli attack on Rafah.

Tuesday, February 13, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces targeted the towns of Mays al-Jabal, Yaroun, and Shehin in southern Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters detonated an anti-personnel device against an Israeli force of 5 soldiers barricaded inside a house in Abasan al-Kabira.

ASSOCIATED PRESS (quoting Western official): Hamas and Israel have made progress toward an agreement aimed at reaching a ceasefire and releasing the captives.

YEMENI MEDIA: American-British aggression targeting Hodeidah

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The government media in Gaza condemns the targeting of Al Jazeera crew for the fifth time.

Tuesday, February 13, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Al-Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abu Omar and photographer Ahmed Matar were seriously injured after an Israeli drone targeted a group of journalists in the Mirage area, north of Rafah.

UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL: Israel is asking the residents of Rafah to leave, but to where?

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army blew up a residential square in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, February 13, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

GERMANY: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for a humanitarian truce in Gaza and said that Jewish settlement construction is illegal under international law and a major obstacle to the two-state solution.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian child was sniped and killed by the Israeli military at the gate of the Nasser Medical Complex.

KAN: Two Israelis were seriously injured after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel.

RUSSIA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that what happened on October 7 does not give Israel the right to collectively punish Palestinians.

Tuesday, February 13, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 28,473 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,106 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, February 13, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli soldiers.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted Al-Shoka police station in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

UN: UNRWA expressed concerns about the escalation of military operations in Rafah, whose population has increased six times from what it was before the war.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a group of citizens east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, February 13, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: 15 soldiers from the occupation forces were injured in battles in Gaza, including two in serious condition.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 16 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of Palestinian homes in the central region of the Gaza Strip since yesterday evening.

CHINESE FM:

We are closely following developments in Rafah and oppose and condemn acts committed against civilians and international law. We call on Israel to stop military operations as soon as possible and avoid civilian casualties. We call on Israel to prevent an even more devastating humanitarian catastrophe in the city of Rafah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy Israeli raids targeted the east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A child died in Nasser Medical Complex after the generators stopped due to a lack of fuel.

Tuesday, February 13, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces launched 4 raids east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and also began artillery shelling southeast of Rafah.

Tuesday, February 13, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: An officer and two soldiers were killed in battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, February 13, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The Ansarallah group (Houthis) fired two missiles from Yemen towards the ship “Star Iris” in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the south of the Red Sea.

Tuesday, February 13, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

WHITE HOUSE: During his meeting with the Jordanian King, Biden stressed the importance of maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Injuries as a result of the bombing of a house in a camp in central Gaza.

Tuesday, February 13, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR: Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen calls on Biden to stop supporting Israel with weapons.

Tuesday, February 13, 12:40 am (GMT+2)

JORDANIAN KING: We cannot tolerate an Israeli attack on Rafah.

