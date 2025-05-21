Deadly Israeli Raids Kill Scores in Gaza – Soldier Killed in Khan Yunis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe worsens as Israeli bombardment leaves scores dead, rescue efforts stalled, and vital water systems on the brink of collapse.

Israeli air and artillery bombardment continued across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, killing at least 42 Palestinians since dawn — 24 of them in Khan Yunis alone.

Al-Jazeera reported that 14 Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes targeted two homes in Jabaliya al-Balad, in the north of Gaza.

In Khan Yunis, four more were killed in an airstrike on a residential home, while another person was killed and one injured in Bani Suhaila, east of the city.

Two Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli attack west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported that 13 Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Nabhan family home on Al-Nuzha Street in Jabalia al-Balad.

The municipality of Jabaliya al-Nazla confirmed that many residents remain trapped in so-called evacuation zones amid relentless Israeli shelling. It called on the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations to intervene urgently and allow rescue teams access to the area.

In central Gaza, five Palestinians — including three children, one of whom was an infant — were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Deir al-Balah.

Al-Jazeera also reported heavy Israeli artillery fire around the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south, as well as shelling west of Beit Lahia in the north.

Medical teams said scores of injured people with varying degrees of wounds were taken to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. A number of people remain missing under the rubble.

Israeli Soldier Killed in Khan Yunis

Meanwhuile, the Israeli army announced the death of 20-year-old Sergeant Danilo Mocano, who was killed during clashes in the southern Gaza Strip.

He reportedly served in the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronot, Mocano died after an explosive device caused the collapse of a building he was inside.

He is the second soldier reported killed in 24 hours, following the death of another in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Water Crisis Deepens

The Gaza Municipality warned of a deepening water crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of residents. The crisis has worsened due to severe fuel shortages and the shutdown of the Israeli-operated Mekorot water pipeline.

Before the war, the pipeline supplied about 20% of Gaza’s daily water needs. Since the destruction of most water wells and the central desalination plant northwest of Gaza City, that figure has surged to about 70%. With fuel almost depleted and electricity largely unavailable, Gaza’s water network faces near-total collapse.

The municipality called on international organizations to intervene immediately, warning of a looming humanitarian disaster amid rising temperatures and widespread reliance on public water supplies for drinking and household needs.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel — with full American support — has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing and wounding approximately 173,000 Palestinians.

The majority of the victims are women and children. More than 11,000 remain missing under the rubble.

(PC, AJA)