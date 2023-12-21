Death Toll Crosses 20,000 as Israel Carries Out New Massacres in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed, and others were injured, since dawn on Thursday, in the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, by land, sea, and air.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that scores of civilians were killed, and others were injured, in the ongoing raids on Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, and on several areas in the central Strip.

Moreover, over the last 24 hours, at least 55 citizens were killed in Israeli raids on residential buildings in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli boats intensively bombed the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, causing dozens of dead and wounded.

"In its continued efforts to create platforms for Palestinian voices in Gaza to convey to the world the reality of the ongoing Israel war, the Palestine Chronicle recorded the testimony of Yasin Al-Assar." Read the latest, heartbreaking story by Abdallah Aljamal, reporting from… pic.twitter.com/1YZqeqr6zf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 20, 2023

Medical sources announced the death of three wounded people due to a lack of medical supplies at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

The sources pointed out that hundreds of wounded people died as a result of the lack of service in the Al-Shifa Complex and other hospitals in northern Gaza.

The Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, is also witnessing violent bombardment by Israeli aircraft.

The Civil Defense in the northern Gaza Strip reported that its crews were unable to reach the killed and wounded, due to the intense Israeli bombing.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Our medical teams are heading towards the Rafah crossing after receiving calls about wounded and injured as a result of Israeli bombing near the crossing, amid an intensification of the bombing in various areas of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:… pic.twitter.com/BSOdCgAzjd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 21, 2023

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that the occupation forces are still besieging the Jabaliya Ambulance Center, threatening the lives of 127 Palestinians, including medical personnel, and 22 wounded.

At least two Palestinians were killed, and others were injured, in an Israeli raid on the vicinity of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the occupation forces continue to cut off communications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip for the second day in a row.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 8,000 children and 6,200 women, and 52,600 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)