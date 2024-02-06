Death Toll Crosses 27,500 as Israel’s Genocidal War on Gaza Continues

Scores of Palestinians were killed, and others were injured, in the ongoing Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

At least ten Palestinians were killed, and others were wounded, in the Israeli bombing that targeted four homes in Al-Sabra and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in Gaza City.

The occupation aircraft bombed a house in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, killing five Palestinian and wounding 15 others.

Israeli warplanes launched raids on homes in Ansar Square, Abu Mazen Roundabout, and Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

The occupation forces prevent ambulances from moving in the western areas of Gaza City, opening fire on anyone who moves.

Shrapnel from the occupation army’s artillery shells hit the courtyard of Nasser Hospital, west of the city of Khan Yunis.

Sewage water flooded tents of displaced people in various areas of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, following the Israeli occupation army’s destruction of the city’s infrastructure.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,585 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,978 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)