Death Toll Rises to Seven – Israeli Incursions in Tulkarm, Refugee Camps Continue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In parallel with the war on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps throughout the occupied West Bank.

The death toll for Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli incursion into Tulkarm and its refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank has risen to seven, according to Anadolu News Agency.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA also reported that young man was wounded by occupation bullets in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Meanwhile, the Tulkarm Brigade, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement , announced that it continues to confront the Israeli occupation forces storming the Nour Shams camp and targeting it with bullets and explosive devices.

The Israeli invasion of the Nur Shams refugee camp, near Tulkarm, continues. pic.twitter.com/5WaOpozMMw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2024

The Israeli army continues its military operations for a third consecutive day in Tulkarm and the Nur Shams camp in the northern West Bank, using military bulldozers and police dogs, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, Anadolu reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Israeli Army Radio announced late Thursday that the Israeli military began implementing a “broad-scale military operation” in the Nur Shams refugee camp, without specifying the objective or duration.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, affiliated with the Fatah party, and the Jerusalem Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced in separate statements that they are engaging in fights with the army.

Israeli occupation forces continue to send reinforcements to Nour Shams camp, #Tulkarm, after over 40 hours since the beginning of the invasion. pic.twitter.com/Ug383TB85m — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2024

Other Cities

Israeli occupation forces continued their incursions into cities and towns across the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In the town of Beit Furik, located east of Nablus, clashes erupted following Israeli forces’ entry, resulting in the injury of a young man by gunfire.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, their medical teams evacuated a 24-year-old resident of Beit Furik to the hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from live ammunition.

Furthermore, Palestinian sources stated that the occupation forces also conducted a raid on the town of Beit Rima, situated northwest of Ramallah.

(PC, Anadolu)