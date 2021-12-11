Report: Palestinian Hunger Striker in Critical Health Conditions

Palestinian administrative prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash, 40, is in serious health condition after being on hunger strike for 117 days, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) as saying.

PPS attorney Jawad Boulus revealed that Abu Hawwash is suffering from various pains all over his body, is unable to sleep because of the pain, unable to walk straight, moves on a wheelchair, lost weight, and vomits frequently.

Hisham Abu Hawash (39 years old), a father of four children, from occupied Hebron, was arrested in October 2020 under administrative detention, which was renewed twice. https://t.co/gZpd3evk9C — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) December 7, 2021

The lawyer had petitioned the Israeli military appeals court to set Abu Hawwash free, but the court keeps postponing a decision despite Abu Hawwash’s deteriorating health condition.

Abu Hawwash, who is married with five children, was detained on October 27, 2020. He spent a total of eight years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation, including 52 months in administrative detention, before deciding to go on hunger strike.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)